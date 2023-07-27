No sufficiently clear signal on energy transition at G20 ministerial: UNFCCC and COP28 President-Designate

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The G20 Energy Ministerial in Goa fell short of providing a sufficiently clear signal for scaling up renewables and phasing down fossil fuels, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell and COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The bloc, responsible for 85 per cent of the world's GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions, on Saturday failed to reach a consensus on tripling renewable energy deployment to 11 gigawatts by 2030, phasing down the unabated use of fossil fuels and plans to finance the transition during the Energy Ministerial Meeting held last week.

"This year, more than ever, unity is a prerequisite for success. Globally, the world has experienced its hottest summer on record, climate change continues to impact people every day, particularly the climate vulnerable, and they are looking to us to take decisive action," the joint statement quoted Stiell and Al Jaber as saying.

They emphasised the need for a strong mitigation outcome at the COP28 in Dubai, UAE, later this year to drive a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and build on the progress of previous conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

They also called on the G20 to "lead the way on the basis of both science and equity" for a strong and credible outcome that supports developing countries in undertaking a just transition.

The world must take necessary steps to accelerate the "inevitable decarbonisation" in a responsible manner while enabling energy access for all, promoting sustainable development and supporting just transition, according to the joint statement.

"Tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements across sectors by 2030, including ramping up electrification and enhanced cooling approaches, is critical to enable this," they said. PTI GVS SZM