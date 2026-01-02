No support for any anti-minority stand by SNDP leader, says CPI(M) state secretary Govindan

Kochi, Jan 2 (PTI) Secretary of ruling CPI(M), M V Govindan, on Friday said the party does not support any anti-minority stand taken by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Responding to questions on Natesan’s recent remarks against a minority community, the Indian Union Muslim League and Malappuram district, Govindan said Natesan is not a member of any CPI(M) branch or local committee.

He said the party had already made its position clear on the issue.

"Natesan is the leader of a community organisation. He often makes responses on social, communal and democratic issues. The party approves responses that are practical and democratic,” Govindan said.

However, he added that remarks such as those made recently by Natesan are not acceptable to the party. "What is acceptable will be accepted and what needs to be rejected will be rejected," he said.

Referring to Natesan’s comment that SNDP faced difficulty in starting an educational institution in Malappuram, a Muslim-dominated district, Govindan said such matters should be handled by the government and not by the party.

Asked whether the CPI(M)’s closeness with Natesan had now become a burden, Govindan said there was nothing of that sort and declined to comment further.

He said CPI(M) had been at the forefront of the movement for the creation of Malappuram district.

"If anyone makes such statements, we will not approve them. An anti-Muslim stand is not our stand," he said.

Govindan reiterated that the CPI(M) maintains a firm anti-communal position. "Whether it is majority communalism or minority communalism, our stand is against it," he said.

When asked whether Natesan’s remarks made him a communal figure, Govindan countered by asking whether a single statement could label a person as communal.

Govindan also repeated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recent criticism of the Congress, saying the opposition party should clarify how two accused in the Sabarimala gold case, accompanied by leaders from Kerala, met Sonia Gandhi.

"It is said that these persons went there multiple times," he said.

He added that the CPI(M) continues to maintain that the Sabarimala gold case should be probed by a special investigation team under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. He said it is for the High Court to decide whether the probe should be handed over to the CBI.