No support for bandh on March 22: Karnataka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would not encourage a bandh and that the administration would speak to pro-Kannada organisations that have called for a statewide shutdown on March 22 to make them understand that it is not the "right approach".

Shivakumar was responding to Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council regarding the Karnataka bandh on March 22, which could impact lakhs of SSLC (Class 10) students appearing for their exams that day.

Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation representing various pro-Kannada groups, has called for the bandh to protest the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in the border district of Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi.

"It (the bandh) is not needed at this time. They (the organisations) should have spoken to the government about it. It will affect students. We (the government) have also planned to launch a month-long water conservation campaign along with the Cauvery aarti on March 22, which is World Water Day," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We don't encourage a bandh. The courts also do not support a bandh, whether it is political or organised by any group." Further, he said, "We will make them (the organisations) understand that it is not the right course of action, as it will impact students whose exams have already begun." "I have asked officials to speak to them (Kannada organisations). They (the organisations) cannot take the law into their own hands. I will speak to our officers and make a statement." Kannada Okkuta leader and activist Vatal Nagaraj had said on Wednesday that the statewide bandh is expected to receive widespread support, although there are some doubts about the participation of certain organisations.