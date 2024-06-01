No surprise in exit poll predictions, says Chhattisgarh CM; Baghel calls it 'game of TRP'

Raipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Exit poll predictions show the entire country wants Narendra Modi to become prime minister for a third term, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday.

Exit polls broadcast by various channels since evening predicted that Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

''It has been felt from the beginning that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will get the blessings of the entire country. The whole country wants Modi ji to take over the reins of the government for the third term. We are also going to win all the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh,'' Sai said.

''I have campaigned in several states and everywhere the atmosphere was in favour of the BJP. There is no surprise over exit poll predictions,'' he said.

However, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed his party will have an edge over the BJP in Chhattisgarh in the general elections, results of which will be declared on June 4.

Baghel dubbed the exit polls as a "game of TRP".

Asked about most exit polls predicting the BJP winning 10 or all the 11 seats in the state, he said in a sarcastic vein that it was "good they did not predict 12 (seats for BJP in the state)".

Chhattisgarh had recorded 72.8 per cent voter turnout in 11 Lok Sabha seats, voting for which was held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. PTI TKP BNM