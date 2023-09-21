No talks on Cauvery, SC verdict final, says TN govt

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday ruled out any talks over the Cauvery issue and said the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue holds good and is the decisive factor.

Advertisment

Ruling out any scope for parleys as sought by neighouring Karnataka, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan indicated that Tamil Nadu will not compromise on its due share of Cauvery water.

"There's no scope for talks on the Cauvery issue, as parleys over the years did not yield any results," Duraimurugan told reporters when asked for his reaction to the Karnataka government's plea for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve this matter by convening a meeting of four states: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

"Hence, the government had to approach the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT). Now, the Supreme Court's verdict on the subject is final and should hold good," Duraimurugan asserted.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which directed the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. PTI JSP ANE