No talks till normalcy restored in Ladakh: Leh Apex Body

Leh, Sep 29 (PTI) The Leh Apex Body on Monday announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Home Ministry till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.

"We have unanimously agreed that the situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks," Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said at a press conference here.

"We will urge the Home Ministry, UT administration, and the administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there," he said.

Widespread violent protests occurred on September 24 during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four people were killed and scores of others were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting. Activist Wangchuk, the main face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA.

After nearly four months of stalled talks, the Centre had on September 20 extended an invitation to the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory. PTI AO RT