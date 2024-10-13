No terror angle in train derailments: UP Police

Kanpur, Oct 13 (PTI) No terror angle has been found in the derailment of Sabarmati Express and Kalindi Express so far, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

"Incidents of objects including an iron road, gas cylinders and fire extinguisher, being placed on the tracks were witnessed....(But) There was no terror angle emerged so far," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

He did accept these were attempts to sabotage.

On August 17, 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the engine hit an "object placed on the track." There were no casualties in the derailment that occurred between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway stations.

On September 9, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, which was headed towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the track in the Shivrajpur area.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a grinding halt. The impact threw the cylinder off track.