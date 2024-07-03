No toll for vehicles carrying devotees to Pandharpur for pilgrimage

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a toll exemption for the vehicles carrying devotees to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage.

The toll waiver is applicable from July 3 to July 21, a government notification issued to this effect said.

Light and heavy vehicles carrying the pilgrims and devotees will be exempted from paying toll. Such vehicles will be given stickers and passes, it said.

The authorities have been asked to maintain highway security patrolling near the toll booths, the notification said.

The government also directed the authorities to get the roads and highways to Pandharpur, including the Sion-Panvel highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Bangalore national highway, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Satara-Solapur highways, repaired.

Lakhs of devotees chanting hymns of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram undertake 'wari' (pilgrimage on foot) to Pandharpur, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year from all parts of Maharashtra. This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 17. PTI MR NP