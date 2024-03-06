No tractors carrying bricks in Mathura during Mahashivratri

Mathura (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) The district administration here has decided not to run tractor-trolleys carrying bricks during Mahashivratri to ensure that 'kanwariyas' on the roads do not face any problem.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey, after a meeting with officials of the Brick Kiln Association in Surir area, said on Wednesday that bricks will not be supplied on tractor-trolleys on March 7-8 in view of Mahashivratri.

To ensure the safety of 'kanwariyas' who walk on foot and carry Ganga water in a 'kanwar', it was decided to stop the operation of tractors carrying bricks for two days, he said.

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Friday, March 8. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY