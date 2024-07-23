No tussle in Mahayuti over CM; next govt under BJP leadership: Bawankule

Nagpur, Jul 23 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said there was no dispute over the chief minister's post in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, and there will be a government under the BJP's leadership after the assembly elections.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are part of Mahayuti along with the BJP.

"Amit bhai (senior BJP leader Amit Shah) has clearly said that Mahayuti will form the next government in Maharashtra. Therefore, there is no dispute over the chief minister's post. Eknath Shinde is the (current) chief minister, and as the BJP has the highest number of assembly seats, there would be a BJP-led government," Bawankule told reporters.

"We do not have any competition over the CM post in BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is our leader in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde is chief minister and Ajit dada (Ajit Pawar) is deputy chief minister," he added. PTI CLS KRK