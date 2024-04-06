No unaccounted money in party's bank accounts, says CPI(M) in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 6 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said the party was maintaining transparency when it came to its bank accounts and funds and the transaction details have already been submitted before the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department.

If the party has to submit details of any accounts, it is ready to furnish all the necessary information before any agency, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan said.

He was replying to a question regarding media reports about the freezing of the bank account in the name of the party's Thrissur District Committee by the Income Tax Department.

Govindan did not deny the reports and said the party has no unaccounted money in its bank accounts.

When the reporters asked about the reported summoning of senior party leader and CPI(M)'s Thrissur District Secretary M M Varghese by the Income Tax Department in this regard, he said let them call anyone and the party has no fear or concern about it.

"We have bank accounts and funds...But it has documents also. We have no unaccounted money," Govindan said.

The veteran leader accused the Central agencies and the media of attempting to tarnish the image of the Marxist party by raising baseless allegations without any evidence.

"We have bank accounts...and we have submitted all the details before the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department," he explained.

Govindan further alleged that the actions by the Central agencies against opposition parties were part of the fascist agenda being implemented by the BJP-led union government. Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was put behind the bar in the name of the liquor policy scam and what else they couldn't do, Govindan asked. PTI LGK KH