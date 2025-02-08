No unity in INDI Alliance, Erode bypoll won fraudulently, claims AIADMK gen secy

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Feb 8 (PTI) Claiming that the INDI Alliance lacked unity, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said its dismal performance in Delhi Assembly polls, made one wonder if that alliance existed.

He said the BJP won in Delhi because the people there wanted a regime change.

"Is there an INDI Alliance? There is no unity in the INDI Alliance; there is doubt whether that alliance exists," Palaniswami told reporters here.

The BJP on Saturday trounced the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Kejriwal-led party.

On the ruling DMK's win in the Erode by-election, he said the victory was not genuine but 'won through fraudulent means.' "The votes of the public and also those of the AIADMK functionaries in the assembly constituency were cast by the DMK members. Now they claim that the DMK has won by a hefty margin," Palaniswami alleged.

The AIADMK would forge a strong alliance for the 2026 Assembly election, he said.

The ruling DMK extended its winning run in elections on Saturday by emerging victorious in the Erode East bypoll with a massive margin against actor-politician Seeman's NTK. PTI JSP KH