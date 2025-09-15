No victory or defeat at this stage: VHP on SC's Waqf law interim order

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act "balanced" and said it should not be seen as a "victory or defeat" at this stage as the law will eventually be implemented.

The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create a waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

"It's a balanced decision. Here, we should keep in mind that it's an interim decision. The hearing of the matter has not yet concluded.

"It will take some time. Until then, some orders have been passed," VHP's national president Alok Kumar told PTI.

The top court, however, has not interfered with the core spirit of the law, he said.

"I feel that there is no doubt about the implementation of this law, which will be enforced within the boundary that the Supreme Court has drawn," he said.

Kumar said the implementation of the amended law will help streamline the waqf administration and achieve its objective.

"Any interim order of court should not be considered as a victory or defeat… The basic provisions of the Act have not been interfered with nor the underlying sentiments of any of the provisions in the law have been hurt (in the court's interim decision)," he added.