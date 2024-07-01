No vision in President's address to Parliament: Kharge

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said there was no vision or direction in the President's address to Parliament and attacked the ruling party for only giving slogans and not doing development works.

Participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said the President's speech has "ignored" the challenges faced by the country and has tried to hide the government's failure.

He said there was no mention about the poor, Dalits and minorities in the President's address.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said Opposition parties talk about the plight of common man, while Modiji does only 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Congress president also attacked the prime minister for not visiting Manipur, which has been burning from the last one year, and said he is an expert in only giving slogans.

Accusing PM Modi of trying to divide society through his speeches during the polls, he said no prime minister has done this before.

He also appealed to the Rajya Sabha chairman to put back statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and that of other leaders in their original places in Parliament complex.

The Congress chief also raised the issue of alleged NEET irregularities and the airport roof collapse incident. PTI MJH MJH DV DV