No water from Sutlej, Beas flows to Pakistan except during monsoon: Jal shakti ministry

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Ministry of Jal Shakti clarified on Thursday that no water from the Sutlej and Beas flows to Pakistan except during monsoon, when heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the rivers leads to substantial flooding.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said such releases occur only in exceptional circumstances, primarily when the water levels of dams rise significantly, necessitating water discharge to ensure dam safety.

"No water from the Sutlej and Beas rivers flows to Pakistan except during the monsoon season i.e during the floods when substantial rainfall occurs in the catchment of these rivers," Choudhary said. PTI UZM RC