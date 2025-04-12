No water shortage in Ulhasnagar, illegal connections, unequal consumption responsible: Authorities

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) Amid growing complaints by people about irregular water supply in Ulhasnagar township in Maharashtra's Thane district, the civic authorities have said there was no shortage of water, but problems arise due to illegal connections and unequal consumption.

In order to improve the situation, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is planning to launch a comprehensive survey to identify and rectify issues linked to water distribution, a top official has said.

Talking to reporters, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale said the civic body was receiving frequent complaints from residents who talk about not getting adequate water supply.

"There is absolutely no shortage of water anywhere in the city. The issue lies in illegal connections and uneven consumption as some people draw more water than others," she said.

"Use of high-capacity pumps and multiple unauthorised connections in buildings are all contributing factors to the current crisis," Awhale said.

In response, the civic body is preparing to launch a comprehensive survey to identify and rectify such issues. "Our next goal is to ensure equitable water distribution to every household," she said. PTI COR NP