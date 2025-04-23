No water supply in parts of South Delhi on April 25, 26

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A few parts of South Delhi will have no water supply on April 25 and April 26 as Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will be carrying out the work to fix a main water supply line near Sadiq Nagar area.

Areas of Chirag Delhi, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Saket and nearby areas are likely to have no water supply during these days said a DJB's public notice issued on Wednesday.

"The consumers are advised to store sufficient quantity of water. During the shutdown period water tanker will be available on request from water emergencies mentioned below at respective telephone numbers and DJB toll free number," the notice said. PTI SSM NB