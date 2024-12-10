No water supply in parts of South Delhi on Thursday morning

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) There will be no water supply in parts of South Delhi on December 12 morning due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said.

According to a statement, the affected areas include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, and Khanpur Village.

Khan Pur Extension, JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park and Devli Village are also among the affected areas. Due to some maintenance work, the water supply will be stopped on the morning of December 12. Residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said.

Water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB help line or the central control room, it added. PTI MHS NB NB