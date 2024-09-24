No water supply in parts of west, southwest Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) There will be no water supply in parts of west and southwest Delhi on Wednesday due repairing of a leakage in a pipeline near Niothi Mor, the Delhi Jal Board said.

According to a statement issued, the affected areas include Mohan Garden, Baprolla Village, Bakkarwala Village, Dichaon, Maksoodabad, Laxmi Garden, Virendra Market, Bajrang Enclave, Ujwa, and Daulatpur.

"Due to the repairing of leakage in the 1000mm diameter pipeline emanating from Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Nangloi near Nilothi Mor, the water supply in the affected areas will not be available from 8 am to 4 pm on September 25," the statement said.

The jal board advised the residents of the affected areas to store a sufficient quantity of water and make judicious use of it.

Water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB help line or the central control room, it said. PTI MHS NB NB