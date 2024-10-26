No water supply in several NDMC areas on Sunday

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Water supply will not be available on Sunday in some areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, according to an official statement.

The affected areas include Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, B K Dutt Colony, Karbala, Aliganj, Golf Links, Bharti Nagar, Pandara Park, Pandara Road, Bapa Nagar, Kaka Nagar, High Court, Laxmi Bai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar, West Kidwai Nagar, Tughlaq Crescent, Subramaniyam Bharti Marg, Ravinder Nagar, Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, and surrounding areas.

"Due to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) having announced a shutdown of the Sonia Vihar Water Works, some areas of New Delhi Municipal Council will be affected by this disruption," the statement said.

The civic agency urged the residents to use water judiciously during this period.

The residents of the affected area can request water tankers or water trolleys by contacting the NDMC Water Supply Control Room at Kali Bari Marg, the release said. PTI MHS RPA