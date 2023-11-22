No water tax hike in Mumbai this year as CM orders cancellation of civic proposal

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) In a huge relief for Mumbaikars, a proposal for water tax revision has been cancelled by the city civic body on the directives of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"As per the instructions given by the Chief Minister to civic chief I S Chahal to cancel the proposal for water tax revision submitted by the Hydraulic Engineering Department, the civic body is making it clear that there will be no increase in water tax this year," as per a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday evening.

The BMC said Mumbai receives 3,950 MLD water every day from seven reservoirs located in Thane and Nashik districts. The water is brought to the city in 150-km-long pipelines and distributed to households after the purification process.

"The annual water tariff is determined by calculating all the infrastructure costs, maintenance and repairs, royalty charges, water purification and disinfection process, electricity costs, and establishment costs etc," it said.

The standing committee of BMC in 2012-13 approved a proposal to increase water tax by a maximum of 8 per cent and the municipal administration had been given powers in this regard. As per the policy, the department had proposed a hike in the water tax, as per the statement.

The BMC, governed by Shiv Sena (undivided) for more than two decades, has been administered by an administrator since March 2022 when the five-year term of the elected representatives ended and the Maharashtra legislature deferred the upcoming elections to the civic and local bodies.

Shinde, who took oath as the chief minister last June after splitting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, is trying to gain a toehold in civic wards in Mumbai, the home ground of the original Sena founded by late Bal Thackeray. PTI KK NSK