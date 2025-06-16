No waterlogging, just accumulation of rainwater in open corridor: KEM to HC on May 26 situation

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) The civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai's Parel area on Monday submitted to the Bombay High Court that the claims of waterlogging in its corridors post heavy showers last month were misleading and that there was only accumulation of rainwater which receded quickly.

The HC had last month raised serious concern over news reports and videos showing waterlogging inside KEM hospital on May 26 when the city witnessed heavy showers. The court had then directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to inspect the hospital immediately and suggest remedial measures.

The hospital, in an affidavit submitted before a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne, said there was no waterlogging in any of its areas but due to heavy downpour accompanied with gusty winds, rainwater had accumulated in the open corridor.

The affidavit also said there was no water accumulated in any area of the hospital where patients were treated and made to wait.

The news reports that patients in the hospital were sitting in ankle length deep water was not only "completely misleading" but also contrary to the situation at the site, the affidavit submitted by KEM hospital dean Sangeeta Ravat said.

"Critical patient care areas such as wards, radiology department, MRI and X-Ray rooms remained completely unaffected and the hospital operations continued without any disruption. On May 26 when heavy rains flooded a corridor of the hospital, 19 MRIs, 120 CT-scans and 270 X-Rays were conducted," the affidavit said.

On May 30, senior civic officials inspected the hospital to assess the cause of waterlogging and also to suggest suitable remedial measures to avoid such a situation in future.

The affidavit claimed the hospital was located in a catchment area and due to heavy rains and winds on May 26, water entered the ground floor corridor of the hospital.

However, the waterlogged area was neither in the waiting area for patients nor any treatment was given to patients there, the affidavit clarified.

"The rain water which accumulated in the passageway receded quickly once the intensity of the rainfall reduced and on account of additional suction pumps installed by the hospital administration," the affidavit said.

To avoid such a situation in future, a temporary shed has been erected throughout the length of the open passage to prevent direct ingress of rainwater, the affidavit said, adding the hospital administration would ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The bench on Monday sought to know by when the short-term remedial measures would be implemented and posted the matter for further hearing after a week. PTI SP BNM