No weapon snatched by terrorists during Kathua encounter: J-K Police

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said there was no snatching of weapons by terrorists during the two-day-long gunfight in a remote forested area in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

All unaccounted weapons and other belongings of the four slain policemen have been recovered, a police spokesperson said.

Four policemen and two Pakistani terrorists believed to be affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in the encounter in the Safiyan forest area on Thursday.

"Some anti-national elements are spreading rumours on social media of snatching of weapon of our martyrs by the terrorists in operation Safiyan. It is categorically informed that these claims of weapon-snatching are false. All weapons and belongings of the martyrs have been recovered," the spokesperson said.

He said it is the terrorists who have run away leaving their weapons and kits behind in a state of panic following the "relentless and fearless" action of the Special Operations Group of the local police.

"Strict legal action shall be taken against anti-national elements spreading false propaganda in matters of national security," the spokesperson said.