No western force can break India’s cultural fabric, says Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Udupi (Karnataka), Dec 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday asserted that no western vested-interest group can destroy the cultural fabric that unites India beyond region and language.

“They may try to brainwash Indians with European thought processes, but instead we will influence them. That is the power of Sanatana Dharma rooted in Vedic wisdom and the Bhagavad Gita,” he asserted while addressing devotees at the valedictory ceremony of the month-long Mega Geethothsava at Rajangana, Sri Krishna Math.

The Deputy CM said he follows ‘Nishkama Karma’ and draws strength from the spirit of the Gita.

“I may not know every Shloka, but the Gita guides my life. Elections do not affect me; my fight continues with the power of truth,” he told the gathering, urging Gen Z youth to keep the Gita close as a source of comfort.

Praising Udupi as a spiritual powerhouse of Bharat, he credited Madhwacharya for its global spiritual identity and hailed Kanakadasa’s devotion, saying Kanakana Kindi proves devotion surpasses wealth and caste.

Madhwacharya is the 13th century philosopher who established the renowned Sri Krishna Math.

He stressed that dharma and the Constitution share the common goal of building a peaceful society and described the Gita as “not superstition, but a science that shaped the world”.

Pawan Kalyan congratulated the one crore people writing the Bhagavad Gita by hand and announced he would personally participate in the 'Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna' initiated by Paryaya Sri Puthige Math.

On Gau Raksha (cow protection), he said protecting cows is part of Indian tradition, and revealed that he maintains a cowshed with 60 cattle, and has proposed the ‘Gokula’ scheme in Andhra Pradesh under which the government will fund cow sheds for dairy farmers.

“Instead of criticising other religions, every Hindu family should protect at least one cow,” he appealed, adding that his faith teaches him to raise his voice for culture without hatred.

Earlier, the 38th convocation of Sri Puthige Vidyapeeta and the first convocation of Sri Padigaru Vidyapeeta were held.

Puthige Seer submitted a memorandum seeking inclusion of Madhwacharya’s history in Andhra Pradesh school textbooks alongside Shankara, Ramanujacharya and Basavanna, formation of a committee to research Tyagaraja’s 24,000 compositions (of which only 700 survive), and inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. PTI COR GMS ROH