No women journalists at Muttaqi's press conference

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A press conference addressed by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi saw participation restricted to a handful of reporters while women journalists were conspicuous by their absence.

Muttaqi held the interaction at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, hours after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

It is learnt that the decision on inviting journalists to the media interaction was taken by Taliban officials accompanying the foreign minister.

People familiar with matter said the Indian side had suggested to the Afghan side that women journalists should be part of the invitees for the event.

The Taliban regime in Kabul has faced severe criticism from various countries as well as global bodies like the United Nations for restricting rights of women in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi side-stepped a direct question on plight of women in Afghanistan but said every country has its own customs, laws and principles, and there should be respect for them.

He claimed that overall situation in the country has improved significantly since Taliban came to power in August, 2021.

Muttaqi pointed out that some 200 to 400 people died in Afghanistan every day before Taliban started ruling the country.

"In these four years, there have been no such losses. Laws are in force and every one has their rights. Those who are engaging in propaganda are making a mistake," he said.

"Every country has its own customs, laws and principles, and works according to those. It is not correct that people are not given their rights. If people were not happy with the system and the laws, why has peace returned?" he said. PTI MPB ZMN