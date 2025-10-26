No wonder Modi's huglomacy not visible in Kuala Lumpur: Cong takes dig after Trump repeats 'Russian oil’ claim

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that India is cutting back on the purchase of Russian oil, saying "no wonder" the prime minister’s "huglomacy" is not visible today in Kuala Lumpur.

The opposition party's jibe came after Trump, on his way to Malaysia to attend the ASEAN Summit, told reporters that "India is cutting back completely" on the purchase of Russian oil.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, “Last night, aboard Air Force One on the way to Kuala Lampur, President Trump repeated – for at least the sixth time – the claim that India is cutting down on the imports of Russian oil. This time, he has said that India will zero the imports of Russian oil." "No wonder, Mr. Modi's huglomacy is not visible today in Kuala Lumpur,” Ramesh said, taking a swipe at the prime minister.

Ramesh also shared a video clip of Trump's interaction with reporters in which he repeated his claim of India cutting back Russian oil imports.

With the prime minister not travelling to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit that commenced Sunday, and opting to participate in it virtually, the Congress on Thursday claimed that the reason for Modi not going there was that he doesn't want to be cornered by US President Trump.

Last week, Ramesh said that posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed “53 times” that he stopped Operation Sindoor and also claimed “five times” that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is "far too risky" for the prime minister.

Malaysia invited Trump as well as leaders of several countries, which are dialogue partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), for the summit.

Trump has reiterated his claim that India has agreed to "stop" buying oil from Russia and would bring them down to "almost nothing" by the end of the year.

However, he said it is a process and will take some time.

Trump also said that he would try to persuade China to do the same.

China and India are the two biggest buyers of Russian crude oil. PTI ASK ARI ARI