No written complaint received in connection with alleged conversion event in Jamshedpur: Police

Jamshedpur, Aug 1 (PTI) Police on Friday said no written complaint has been received in connection with an alleged religious conversion event held here recently.

According to officials, around 50 members of the Christian community had gathered at Golmuri here to conduct a religious prayer meeting on Sunday last.

However, local residents alerted police, claiming that the religious gathering in a residential area was an alleged religious conversion event.

"The participants had come from various parts of the city, including Sonari, and locals claimed they were trying to influence innocent people to convert to Christianity," a police source said.

Following the protest, all participants of the religious group were taken to Golmuri police station for questioning.

Asked about it, the officer-in-charge of Golmuri police station, Rajan Kumar, said they did not find anything that suggested religious conversion was taking place.

"In fact, no Hindu participant was present at the gathering,” he added.

The officer, however, said they had registered a case diary in this regard.