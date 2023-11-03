Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's mother dies

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee's mother Nirmala Banerjee died at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday, authorities of the medical establishment said.

Advertisment

She was also an economist and was seriously injured after falling at her home a few days ago.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Nirmala Banerjee's death.

"Deeply saddened at the demise of Prof. Nirmala Banerjee, renowned economist, and mother of Nobel laureate Prof. Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee. She breathed her last today at Kolkata. I visited her at the hospital yesterday," the CM posted on her X handle.

"I came to know Nirmaladi well and have many sweet memories now. Her demise is a great loss in our public life. My deep condolences to Abhijit, Aniruddha, other family members including Esther Duflo, as well as Nirmaladi's friends and students," she added.

The Nobel laureate reached the city this morning. PTI SCH ACD