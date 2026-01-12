Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi explores power of compassion in new book

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi makes a timely exploration of what compassion truly means and its fundamental role, in both social and inner transformation, in his new book "Karuna".

Scheduled for release at the upcoming edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on January 17, the book argues that "compassion is the most tangible path to justice, equality, peace, and sustainability", as it calls for the "globalisation of compassion".

It is published by HarperCollins India.

"In this book, I introduce a new concept - the 'Compassion Quotient' (CQ), a scientific approach to measuring and increasing compassion in individuals and organisations. Today, compassion is no longer a choice but oxygen for the survival of humanity.

"By awakening and raising your dormant Compassion - 'Karuna', the book will help you discover the problem solver and changemaker within," said the 72-year-old founder of 'Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion' said in a statement.

Satyarthi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, has dedicated more than five decades to defending the rights and dignity of marginalised children and communities around the world.

According to the publisher, the book shows readers how karuna is the answer to our individual, social and global problems, and the key to a better future.

"In his new book, Nobel Peace Prize awardee Kailash Satyarthi shows us a simple, powerful way to resolve our differences and difficulties and build a better tomorrow, through the power of compassion. This is a book that everyone should read; we at HarperCollins are very pleased to be able to bring it to readers everywhere," said Udayan Mitra, executive publisher at HarperCollins India.

Satyarthi's previously published works include "Every Child Matters", "The Book of Compassion" and "Why didn't you come sooner?'.

"Karuna", priced at Rs 399, is currently available for pre-order online.