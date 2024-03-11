Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi launches movement to unite world with compassion

New Delhi: Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi on Monday unveiled his latest endeavour, the 'Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion' (SMGC), that aims to reform global governance through compassionate dialogue and action.

The initiative was launched during the Laureates and Leaders for Children Conclave held here.

Satyarthi said this initiative seeks to mend the fractures of our world by rallying Nobel laureates, global leaders, businesses, academia, youth and civil society towards the monumental task of constructing a fair, inclusive and just society.

Addressing the audience, Satyarthi said for decades, he has advocated for the globalisation of compassion. Today, we embark on the next phase of this journey, he said.

"I implore each of you to recognise the seed of compassion within yourselves and join this movement. Compassion will serve as the binding force for our fractured world," he said.

Questioned about the necessity of such a movement, the Nobel laureate highlighted the plethora of challenges humanity faces today.

"Despite unprecedented wealth, resources and knowledge, our world is plagued by conflict, widening inequalities, hatred, climate crises and looming threats of Artificial Intelligence. Children invariably bear the brunt of these afflictions. The UN Sustainable Development Goals have faltered, underscoring the failure of global institutions and leaders to foster unity," he said.

Expounding the objectives of SMGC, Satyarthi said SMGC endeavours to reform global governance through compassionate dialogue and action.

He said it aspires to cultivate democratic, inclusive and dynamic institutions under compassionate leadership.

Leveraging the success of child-friendly communities in Asia and Africa, he said SMGC will foster compassionate communities, spearheaded by youth, to champion inclusivity, equity and social protection.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Nobel Peace Laureate Jody Williams, former prime minister of Monaco Serge Telle, Padma Vibhushan Dr R A Mashelkar and former chief of staff of the Indian Army Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag among others.