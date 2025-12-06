Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee, Kailash Satyarthi to address Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider are among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' being organised by the state government on December 8 and 9.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw would also address the event, an official release said.

More than 20 distinct sectors, including IT and software, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, financial services and energy would be represented in the summit, it said.

Twenty seven specialised sessions covering technology, sustainable development, infrastructure, healthcare, sports and economic growth would be part of the agenda, it added.

The focus areas of the summit include technology and innovation, net zero 2047, the state government's proposed Future City and infrastructure, investment and growth.

Over 2,500 participants from over 42 countries have registered for the event.

The summit showcases Telangana's vision for transformative growth, poisitioning the state as a key investment destination and innovation hub, the release said.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would inaugurate the sumit at 1 PM on December 8, according to the programme schedule.

Expressing hope that the ongoing airline connectivity issues in the country would ease by then, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said alternative arrangements would be made if any challenges arise.

If important dignitaries face travel difficulties, special flights will be arranged, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday evening visited the venue of the summit, located on the proposed Bharat Future City on city outskirts, to inspect the arrangements.

He directed the officials to make arrangements befitting the Global Summit.

He also told them to install a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) at the venue, an official release said.

The state government will unveil its 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' during the summit. The vision document outlines a roadmap to achieve a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

It will also include comprehensive plans for the future development of Telangana across all sectors, investments, technology partnerships, and innovations, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH