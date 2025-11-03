Nobel Prize Dialogue India 2025 brings together laureates, experts and students to explore ideas

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) The Nobel Prize Dialogue India 2025 brought together Nobel laureates, leading scientists, thinkers and students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here on Monday to explore ideas and challenges that matter for a better future.

With the theme ‘The Future We Want’, the Dialogue India, hosted in partnership with Tata Trusts, reflected on how investment in knowledge, creativity, and young people can build a world of joy, wonder, and innovation that is more inclusive, sustainable, and equitable.

Nobel Laureate David Macmillan (Chemistry, 2021) spoke of organocatalysis and the power of great ideas, saying, "We're one catalytic reaction away from solving climate change. We have to do a better job of explaining to the world how important these types of scientific areas are." Reflecting on his first visit to India, he said, "There's a real bubbling confidence and aspiration you can feel coming to India. It feels like this is India's moment and India knows it." Laureate James Robinson (Economic Sciences, 2024) said societies grow by exchanging ideas across cultures.

"If you look at existing cultures, they don't have this aspect of the one-way street. It's a two-way street, or a multi-way street. Everyone is borrowing and learning from each other and mingling, mixing and recreating," he said.

Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma said, "Our collaboration with Nobel Prize Outreach was forged through a shared belief that knowledge must be harnessed to serve humanity. We are well on our way to being the third largest economy in the world. The future envisages justice, social, economic and political. To achieve this, we must empower the youth and create ecosystems fuelling innovation for the people who need it most." The dialogue will continue in Mumbai on November 5, focusing on philanthropy and institution-building to shape a future grounded in science and empathy.