Nobody can carry arms in court premises in UP: Allahabad HC

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that no one, except security personnel, can carry arms in the court premises across the state.

Advertisment

The Lucknow bench of the high court directed district judges and other judicial officers to lodge FIR against such erring persons and inform the licensing authority to cancel their arms licence.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the verdict while dismissing a writ petition moved by Barabanki lawyer Amandeep Singh.

In its order, the bench held that carrying arms in the court premises, advocate chambers, canteens, bar association or any other place in the premises would be deemed to be a breach of public peace and safety.

Advertisment

The petitioner, who was enrolled in 2018 for legal practice, carried a licensed arm in Barabanki court complex. Thereafter, an FIR was lodged against him and his arm licence was also cancelled by the district magistrate.

After the commissioner dismissed his appeal to restore his licence, he moved the high court seeking its restoration. He pleaded that being a lawyer, he was bound to face danger and hence he should be granted licence.

Reacting to the plea of the lawyer petitioner, the bench observed, "It is a sombre moment in the judicial chronicles when a lawyer, having practised for a mere two years, harbours the misguided notion that wielding arms within the courtroom is essential for professional success." "This sentiment reflects a concerning departure from the principles of legal practice, undermining the integrity and decorum of the judicial process. Such beliefs run counter to the foundations of a fair and just legal system, emphasizing the need for a re-evaluation of values within the legal profession," it said.

The bench further noted that the said state of mind/impression of a young lawyer clearly needs to be deprecated as the same has no basis whatsoever.

"The young professional needs to be reminded that the legal profession is a noble profession and has continued to be so since ages. The worth of a lawyer flows from his pen, extreme hardwork and his understanding of law and not from the barrel of a gun as is the impression carried by the petitioner who is a young professional," said the bench. PTI COR SAB KVK KVK