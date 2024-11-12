'Nobody can harm Ram temple in Ayodhya': VHP slams Khalistani terrorist Pannun for issuing threats

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday lashed out at Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly threatening to target Ram temple in Ayodhya and said nobody can cause any harm to it.

India is “mighty and strong” enough to firmly deal with any such threat, VHP international president Alok Kumar asserted and called upon people to remain calm in the wake of the designated Khalistani terrorist issuing such a threat.

This came after Pannun allegedly threatened to target Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We have seen the notorious terrorist issuing threats on social media that he will cause harm to Ram temple. He has also threatened to take violent action if anyone waves tiranga (Indian flag) in Canada,” Kumar said in a statement.

“A true disciple of waheguru ji would not even think of saying so and doing so,” he said.

Given the kind of cordial relationship that Hindu and Sikh community members have, only a “mentally deranged” person or a “hired agent of some foreign power” can think of indulging in such acts, the VHP leader said.

“We condemn the issuing of such threats. I also want to say that we do not care. India is mighty and strong. One should come prepared to face death under the provisions of Indian law if coming to cause harm to the Ram temple,” he said.

“Nobody can harm Ram temple... All efforts to create a rift between Hindu and Sikh communities by such statements will fail,” he added.

On Tuesday, security was tightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Pannun allegedly issued a video message threatening to attack the temple.

In the purported video, the founder of the banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' warned of potential bloodshed at the Ram temple on November 16-17, coinciding with the 'Ram Vivah' festival scheduled for November 18, which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend. PTI PK PK KVK KVK