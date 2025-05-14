Nobody can put speed-breaker in development express of Mahayuti govt: Fadnavis

Thane, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday targeted the opposition parties, saying nobody can put a speed-breaker in the development works being carried out in the state by the three ruling parties of the Mahayuti government.

Speaking to reporters at Kashigaon, around 20 km from Thane city, he said the Kashigaon-Dahisar metro line is in the final stages of technical testing and will soon be opened to passengers, offering a significant boost to decongesting the Western Express Highway and providing much-needed relief to commuters.

Replying to a question about the Mahayuti allies, he said, "All three parties are together and we are running the state's development express in a speedy manner. No no one can put a speed-breaker in it. If they (opposition) want to give a booster, it is a different thing. There is no room for a speed-breaker here." Describing metro rail as the "best medium" for urban transport, the CM said, "We have earlier started a few lines up to Andheri, and the launch of this phase will bring a much-need relief to commuters." He emphasized the goal of achieving "seamless connectivity" along the Western Express Highway, from NS Bose Maidan to Bandra, with work progressing in various phases.

"The good thing about this project is that for the first time in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) a double-decker bridge is also being constructed in this phase. This innovative design will be particularly crucial for decongesting areas like Mira Bhayandar," he said.

The CM outlined ambitious plans for further expansion and said, "Soon, travel by metro up to Virar will be possible." He stressed the importance of integrating various metro rail lines so that people get an end-to-end solution through this medium.

Lauding the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for initiating the project, the CM pledged to accelerate the pace of work.

"Henceforth, we will work with extra speed. This year 50 kilometres and next year 62 kilometres - we have decided to carry out works in such phases," he said.

He said his government was committed to completing the metro network works initiated since 2015.

"The major network which we started will be completed by the end of 2027. This is our aim, due to which people in Mumbai and the MMR will be most benefited for travel," he said.

A bullet train station is coming up near Vadhvan (in Palghar), Fadnavis said.

"We will be required to ensure integration with it. Planning in this regard is underway," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik were present on the occasion. PTI COR NP