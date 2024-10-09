Nobody can run states by dividing Hindus: Himanta on Haryana result

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the Haryana assembly election results are a lesson to Congress that a state "cannot be run by dividing the Hindus".

He also slammed the grand old party for criticising Electronic Voting Machines and asked all Congress chief ministers to resign first before making any statement against the equipment.

"In my view, all state elections are different. All state elections are contested on the issues related to that state. However, the people of Haryana have given a lesson to the Congress party that you cannot run a state by dividing the Hindu society.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

"Hindus are also aware of the conspiracy. Hindus are also aware of how Rahul Gandhi is trying to divide the Hindu society. Haryana election has shown that Hindus can remain united and Hindus can see the notorious game plan of the Congress party," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official function here.

When asked about Congress' criticism of EVMs for the poll outcome, Sarma said when the party wins, it does not question the EVM.

"Whenever they lose, they question the EVM. This is an old tactic," he said.

Sarma suggested that all Congress chief ministers should resign first if they are not ready to accept such a result, since they too were elected through the EVM.

"Once you resign, then the issue will be taken into cognizance. But if you are a beneficiary of EVM and you question the EVM, nobody is going to take it seriously," the BJP leader asserted.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats in Haryana. The Congress, which was predicted to win by many exit polls, won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats, while independent candidates bagged three. PTI TR NN