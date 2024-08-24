Nobody is above law: MP CM on Chhatarpur house razing incident

Indore, Aug 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said nobody is above the law and that the government is acting as per Constitutional norms after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned 'bulldozer justice' in Chhatarpur district.

The Congress targeted the MP government after the house of one Shahzad Ali was demolished on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj on Wednesday. A mob had hurled stones and damaged vehicles, leaving several policemen injured.

"All I have to say is that no person is above the law. There is the rule of law. The government is taking action under the Constitutional provisions against those who break the law," Yadav told reporters when asked about Vadra's post.

He appeared to justify the administration's action if legitimate approval was not taken for construction.

"Construction work should be done after taking due approval. If you don't take necessary approval for construction activity and if you become synonymous with terror in various ways, then the administration is also free to do its job. In such a scenario, they (the administration) will do what is needed," Yadav added.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi Vadra stated 'bulldozer justice' is completely unacceptable and must stop.

"If someone is accused of a crime, then only the court can decide his crime and punishment. But punishing the family of the accused as soon as the allegation is made, taking away the roof from their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court, and demolishing the house of the accused as soon as the allegation is made - this is not justice," the Congress general secretary said.

"One who cannot fulfil 'rajdharma' can neither work for the welfare of the society nor the country. Bulldozer justice is completely unacceptable, it must stop," she said.

Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some days ago.

Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on Wednesday, but it descended into violence, leading to injuries to two policemen and damage to several vehicles.

"The house of Shahzad Ali under Kotwali police station limits was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 people for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 people," an official had said. PTI HWP ADU NSK