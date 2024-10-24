NOC will not be necessary for registration of land deeds in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said no NOC will not be required for the registration of land deeds in the state.

The CM said Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his consent to the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Thursday.

The Punjab Assembly on September 3, had passed the Bill, which aims to do away with the practice of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the registration of land deeds.

Mann said this amendment aims to ensure stringent control over the illegal colonies, besides giving relief to small plot holders.

This is a major reprieve for a common man as it aims to overcome problems being faced by the general public in registration of their plots and to put a check on development of unauthorized colonies, said Mann.

This stipulates provisions of penalty and punishment to offenders, he said.

Mann said, as per the amendment, any person who, up to July 31, 2024, has entered into a power of attorney, agreement to sell on stamp paper, or any other such document for an area of up to 500 square yards in an unauthorized colony, will not require any NOC for registration of land.

Illegal colonies had mushroomed up during the long "misrule" of the previous governments as the earlier rulers had patronized the illegal colonizers, he alleged. PTI CHS DRR