Nod to expansion of definition of 'family' for allotment of govt accommodation to service officers

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the expansion of the definition of "family" for the purpose of allotment of government accommodation to "service officers", the government said on Wednesday.

The revised definition includes parents, dependent siblings, and legally adopted children, in addition to the existing coverage of spouse and dependent children or step-children, the defence ministry said.

"The expanded definition is expected to benefit all service officers, including single women officers residing with their parents," it said in a statement.

The decision takes into account the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007, and recognises the evolving nature of family responsibilities and caregiving arrangements, the ministry said.

"It underscores the government's commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, family well-being, and the strengthening of social and inter-generational bonds," it said. PTI KND NB NB