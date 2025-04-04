Nod to Waqf Bill result of PM Modi's resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Parliament and said it was a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, especially his resolve of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Yadav, in a statement, said the Bill would ensure efficient management, transparency and security of Waqf properties and protect the interests of the poor in the Muslim community.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concerns for all sections of the society, and it is because of this that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. More importantly, it gained more support in the Rajya Sabha," he said.

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and in the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Yadav said the way people, especially Muslims in the country, have welcomed the Bill reflects the support it has received, and those opposing the legislation speak about the welfare of the minority community but have done nothing concrete for them.

He added that the Bill was a result of the Prime Minister's efforts, especially his resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Under PM Modi's leadership, women are getting empowered, and this Bill will further strengthen Muslim women and bring positive change in their lives, he said.

The chief minister said the legislation will enhance the revenue of the Waqf Board in states by promoting transparency, curbing financial irregularities and preventing illegal occupation of Waqf land.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.