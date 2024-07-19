Nodal officers appointed in govt hospitals in Bengaluru for effective management of dengue cases

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Amid a spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, the Health department on Friday appointed nodal officers in all government hospitals across Bengaluru for effective management of the vector-borne disease.

A toll free helpline number -- 1800-425-8330 --- was set up for people to seek information or register complaints regarding dengue related issues, officials said.

These dedicated nodal officers will ensure better patient care, quicker response times and effective management of dengue cases.

Earlier this week, dengue cases in the state crossed the 10,000 mark so far this year, taking the cumulative positive cases to 11,451 from January 1 to July 18. The vector-borne disease has claimed the lives of eight people in the state this year.

"Under the Health and Family Welfare department, we have six hospitals across Bengaluru and one nodal officer has been appointed in each of them to address dengue-related issues.

"They can also lodge complaints in case of any dengue-related violation or request for a bed for patients suffering from the vector-borne disease.

It is a 24x7 toll free number for public to connect and seek information about dengue," a senior health official said.

To ensure effective management of moderate and severe cases of dengue, the Health department had issued an order directing key government hospitals in Bengaluru to reserve a specific number of beds for dengue patients. PTI AMP ROH