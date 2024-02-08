Nodal officers named for effective coordination of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with states: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Nodal officers have been appointed by the Centre for effective coordination of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' with states, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The government of India, with participation of the states and Union Territories, is actively engaged in the mission of saturation through its flagship schemes for providing basic amenities like sanitation facilities, essential financial services, access to LPG connections, housing for the poor, food security, proper nutrition, reliable healthcare, clean drinking water, quality education etc. and making required services accessible to all targeted and eligible beneficiaries.

Another step in this direction was to ensure awareness of benefits and various facilities available to the citizens so as to facilitate last mile delivery, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"With this aim, a nationwide campaign for saturation through creating awareness and enrolment of beneficiaries named 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has been rolled out," he said.

In the past, nodal officers have been appointed for Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Aspirational Districts Programme, amongst others, for facilitation and coordination, the minister said.

"In the same manner, the government of India has appointed nodal officers at states/districts for effective coordination of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' with state and district administrations," Singh said.

The government was asked whether it has issued a circular to nominate officers of joint secretaries/director/deputy secretary till the Gram Panchayat level in all the 765 districts of the country to deploy them as “District Rath Prabharis (special officers)” in connection with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. PTI AKV AS AS