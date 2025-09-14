Nodal representatives to assist in flood damage assessment: Punjab Revenue minister

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Sunday said nodal representatives have been deputed to assist in the assessment of flood damage and ensure effective execution of relief and rehabilitation works across the state.

The unprecedented floods caused massive destruction in Punjab.

In view of this, the government has identified 2,303 villages that require urgent support for basic relief measures and resettlement, he said in a statement here.

For this purpose, nodal representatives have been appointed, who will work in close coordination with district administrations and designated nodal gazetted officers, the minister said.

They will supervise distribution of relief material, assist in assessing crop loss, damage to houses and livestock and facilitate timely claims of affected families so that compensation and assistance are provided without any delay, he said.

Mundian said flood victims not only need immediate relief but also medical camps, livelihood support and resettlement facilities.

He underlined that the nodal appointees will function as the supporting arm of the state government in affected villages, ensuring quick medical assistance, sanitation drives and restoration of essential services, while also working to make livelihood options available for the displaced families.

Mundian directed all the deputy commissioners and sub-divisional authorities to extend full cooperation to the nodal representatives by sharing relevant data and resources, enabling smooth coordination at the village level.

Meanwhile, as per the latest flood report, the total crop area affected across Punjab is 1,98,525 hectares, with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Amritsar (27,154 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), among other areas.

The death count stands at 56 with no casualty taking place in the last 24-hours, as per the report.

Presently, 82 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 3,689 people.

Mundian said the families of 50 persons, out of 56 who lost lives during the floods, have been given compensation and the rest of them will be given soon.

Mundian further said 'girdawari' to assess damage has started and it will be completed at the earliest.

Full compensation will be given to flood affected persons for their loss, he asserted.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the state government has launched a flood relief and rehabilitation programme.

He added that debris clearance and carcass disposal will be completed by September 24.

He further said with an aim to restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas, the Punjab government has launched a cleanliness drive in 2,300 flood-affected villages.

In this connection, silt and debris are being removed from the villages and people are being sensitized about the outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The animal husbandry department has rolled out a comprehensive and time-bound action plan to mitigate the severe risks including waterborne diseases, foot-rot and parasitic infections.

The floods impacted 2.53 lakh animals across 713 villages.

Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said his department has chalked out the plan to protect the livestock from water-borne diseases including Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), foot-rot, mastitis, tick-borne infection, skin infection, gastroenteritis and secondary infections and nutritional shortages.

The multi-pronged campaign focused on mass vaccination, disinfection and emergency care to support distressed livestock farmers, he said.

"Our livestock is the backbone of our rural economy. In the wake of this natural calamity, we are committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our farmers," stated Khudian.

Khudian said intensive cleaning and disinfection of all affected livestock shelters and feeding areas will be undertaken in collaboration with the local government departments to control vector-borne diseases.

The department will also distribute potassium permanganate crystals to farmers free of cost for disinfecting water troughs and creating foot-dips to prevent fatal infections like foot-rot.

Under the emergency vaccination protocol, the department teams will administer free booster doses of Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) vaccine to all susceptible livestock by September 30. PTI CHS NB NB