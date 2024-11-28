NODC row: Majhi says govt to respect sentiment of Sundergarh people

Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said that the state government would not take any decision against the wishes of the people of Sundergarh regarding the proposal of including the mineral-rich district under the proposed North Odisha Development Council (NODC).

Earlier, during a visit to Sundergarh district, Majhi said that Sundergarh district in the western part of the state should be included in the NODC.

Majhi made this announcement through his social media X post hours after Sundergarh MLA Jogesh Singh raised the issue in the Assembly. BJD lawmaker from Bhadrak district Byamakesh Ray also said that there are differences between the culture, language and tradition of western and northern Odisha.

In an X post, Majhi said, "The people of Sundergarh have been blessing us for many years and we respect the sentiments of the people of Sundergarh. Therefore, the government will not take any action against the wishes of the people of Sundergarh. The state government is committed to the overall development of Sundargarh district.” BJD MLA from Sundergarh, Jogesh Singh during the Zero Hour in Assembly said despite being the constitutional head of the state, the chief minister has made an irresponsible statement.

“We condemn the announcement and urge the CM to withdraw the statement,” he said.

Singh also said that the language, cultural practices, tradition, way of life and geographical features of Sundergarh people have no similarities with north Odisha districts. The government should not create division in the unity of Western Odisha.

Ray, who hails from north Odisha, said the chief minister should refrain from making such statements that create division among the people.

Meanwhile, protests were reported from Sundergarh district over the chief minister’s statement. Sundargarh District Congress Committee held a demonstration at DRDA Chowk in Sundargarh town and condemned the CM’s statement.

Majhi had earlier said that according to the election promises made by the BJP, his government has been working to set up the NODC to expedite development of the region at a fast pace.

Majhi has said that he wished Sundergarh to be included under the NODC for speedy development. PTI AAM NN