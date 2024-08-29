Noida: 16-year-old commits suicide after parents confiscate phone

Noida, Aug 29 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide in the district after his parents took away his phone, police said on Thursday.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident took place late Wednesday night in Bhangel village under the Phase-II police station area.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, Abhishek (16), was not focusing on his studies so his parents took away his mobile phone. Upset by this, Abhishek hanged himself from a ceiling fan at home," the spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway, the police said. PTI COR BHJ BHJ