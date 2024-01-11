Noida: 17-year-old girl hangs self to death

Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl from a financially weak family allegedly died after she hung herself at her home here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sarfabad village under Sector 113 police station limits, they said.

"Around 11.50 am today, the information was received on Dial 112 that a girl has committed suicide by hanging herself in Sarfabad village. The local police then rushed to the spot for an investigation and met the girl's family," said a police spokesperson.

An official of the Sector 113 police station said the girl apparently took the extreme step due to a domestic dispute.

"Her father works as a daily wage earner while her siblings and mother works as domestic helps. The girl was alone in the house at the time of the incident this morning," the official added.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said. PTI KIS AS AS