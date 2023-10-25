Noida: 171 GRAP violations, Rs 43 lakh fines since Oct 1

Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) A total of 171 violations under GRAP provisions have been recorded in Noida since October 1 for which penalties worth Rs 43 lakh were issued, the local authority said on Wednesday, as concerns regarding air pollution grew in the national capital region.

The figures were shared during a review meeting called by Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M to discuss the compliance of orders issued in the previous meeting.

The senior IAS officer also stressed “zero tolerance” for dust and garbage in the city during Wednesday's meeting, in which activities of all work circles and the public health department were reviewed in the presence of the additional CEOs of the authority.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe.

These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.

"As part of the action being taken under the GRAP provisions from October 1, the CEO was informed that the entire Noida area is being regularly visited by the teams formed by the authority, in which, to date, a total of 171 cases of violation of GRAP provisions have been found and penalties of approximately Rs 43 lakh have been imposed,” according to an official statement.

"The CEO directed the finance controller to submit a report about the penalties imposed and its recovery made to date by ensuring coordination with different departments.

"He also directed that all pending recoveries of penalties across all work circles be made within a week,” the statement added.

In the meeting, CEO Lokesh M expressed anger over a senior manager of 'work circle 3' going on leave without prior notice and issued orders to make an adverse entry about him in records and withhold his salary till further instructions, according to the statement.

Apart from this, he directed for suspension order of a manager in the 'work circle 1' for non-compliance with instructions for cleanliness and maintenance in industrial sectors despite being told for it, it added.

The Noida Authority CEO also directed officials concerned to check encroachments and unauthorised constructions in their areas of work. PTI KIS RHL