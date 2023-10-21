Noida: 3 kids hurt as firecracker lying in garbage heap explodes

Noida, Oct 21 (PTI) Three children in Noida suffered injuries after a firecracker exploded near them on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 10 am in a slum area near Sector 22, under Sector 24 police station limits, they said. "The children -- all siblings -- were playing near a heap of garbage where a firecracker exploded suddenly, leading to injuries to the trio," a police spokesperson said.

In the incident, Saniba (2), Meharba (1.5) and Ehtesham (5) suffered injuries on their hands and legs, the spokesperson said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are out of danger, the official said, adding a probe into the matter is underway. PTI KIS CK