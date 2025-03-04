Noida: 31-year-old station master killed as car falls into 30 feet drain

Noida, Mar 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man, working as a station master, died after his car fell into a 30-feet-deep drain in Sector P4 of Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Bharat Singh, a resident of Mandawali in Delhi, was on his way to attend a wedding in Greater Noida, they said.

While locals suggested that Singh might have been misled by wrong navigation on his device, police said they had no information to support this claim as his mobile phone had not been recovered.

Police received information around 3.30 pm on Saturday that a car had fallen into a drain near Kendriya Vihar area, Vijay Kumar, in-charge of Beta 2 police station said.

Singh was going to attend a wedding function in Rani Rampur when the accident happened. There were no warning signs at the end of the road, which may have caused the car to lose control and fall into the drain, Kumar added.

Nikhil, a friend of the Singh, said, "I received a call from the police and reached the spot from Delhi. His body was recovered from the car with the help of a crane." Despite attempts by locals and delivery personnel to save him, he could not be rescued, Nikhil said.

An eyewitness Saurabh, a delivery boy, said, the car was speeding and fell into the drain. Locals rushed to help, but the car had overturned and was filled with water.

The absence of warning signs at the road's end and near the drain posed a danger, often confusing people who rely on navigation apps, leading to such accidents, a local claimed. PTI COR OZ OZ