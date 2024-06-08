Noida: 33 stolen two-wheelers found as 4 held by police

Noida, Jun 8 (PTI) With the arrest of four suspected auto-lifters active in Delhi-NCR, the Noida Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered 33 stolen two-wheelers and an e-rickshaw.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said the arrests were made in two separate operations by personnel of the Sector-113 police station and the Sector-39 police station.

"Two of the accused, Anoop Mavi (50) and Dev Kumar (35) alias Deva, were held after a gunfight with Sector-113 police station personnel on Friday night and 19 motorcycles recovered from them," Mishra said.

In the other incident, personnel of the Sector-39 police station arrested Animesh alias Anni (19) and Shivam (20) and recovered 11 motorcycles, three scooters and an e-rickshaw from them, the officer said.

"The accused are notorious thieves who supplied stolen vehicles on demand and also sold them at markets dealing in such vehicles," the DCP told reporters. Police said they have connected more than half of the recovered vehicles with theft cases lodged at different police stations in NCR.

Mavi has a criminal history with 42 cases registered against him in Ghaziabad and various police stations in Delhi, while Deva is named in nine cases, police said.

Their offenses include robbery, vehicle theft, attempt to murder, and violations of the Excise Act, and the Arms Act. PTI KIS ANB ANB